Mudcats Drop Close Road Game To Bombers

The Mudcats fall to 0-2 on the young season after a one-run loss to the Sedalia Bombers, 4-3. In a game that had early offense in the first couple innings, ended up a close game all the way to the end.

The game started off quickly with offense, as Right Fielder Tanner Sears ripped an RBI double into the gap to drive in Center Fielder Noah Hata to put the Mudcats up 1-0. The Bombers would quickly respond in the bottom of the first, cashing in with two RBI doubles of their own, putting them up 2-1.

The Mudcats would respond quickly, as Shortstop Jackson Lindquist connected on a first pitch solo home run to left field to tie the game at 2-2. Later that inning, Second Baseman Peyton Becker would come in to score on a wild pitch, giving Chillicothe the lead 3-2.

The score would remain the same for six innings. During that time, Right-Handed Pitcher Bailey Quint pitched five innings, giving up just two runs and striking out two. He would end up getting relieved in the sixth inning by Right-Handed Pitcher Caleb Bergman, who pitched the final four.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Bombers would tie it up on a bloop RBI single by Jack Prewett. The Mudcats couldn’t get a run across in the top half of the ninth, so Sedalia had a chance to walk it off in their half. A walk issued to Nick Beech, a stolen base and an RBI single to left drove in the winning run off the bat of Zach Dillman ending the game 4-3.

Offensively, the Mudcats had some great contributions. Along with Lindquist, Left Fielder Kodai Yaoita went 1-3, with a walk and three stolen bases, tying his teammate Hata with three stolen bases on the season. Hata also put together another multi-hit game, going 2-4 with a walk, a double, a triple and a run scored.

The Mudcats return home tonight for doubleheader action against Jefferson City. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 5:05 PM.