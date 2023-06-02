MoDOT Scrub Seal Projects

Scrub seal projects in Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, DeKalb and Daviess counties are scheduled to begin next week. MoDOT’s contractors, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are scheduled to begin Monday, June 5th, with the following schedule.

Week of June 5:

Chariton County Route 24

Chariton County Route W

Week of June 13:

Caldwell County Route A

Carroll County Route J

Week of June 19:

Daviess County Route 190

Week of June 26:

Daviess/DeKalb County U.S. Route 69

Week of July 3:

Daviess/DeKalb County Route 6

Week of July 10:

DeKalb County Route 31

Week of July 17:

DeKalb County U.S. Route 36

Several brief work zones are planned to minimize the overall impact to motorists. During these time periods, motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zones by flaggers. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place while work zones are active.