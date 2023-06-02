Three Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Three arrests are reported by State Troopers for the area.

In Sullivan County at about 10:40 am, Troopers arrested 53-year-old Roger H Cassity of Milan on a Sullivan County warrant for alleged failure to register as a sex offender and a Linn County warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending the posting of bond.

At about 12:30 pm in Ray County, Troopers arrested 65-year-old James S Weisz of Norborne for alleged DWI – prior offender, no insurance, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.

At about 10:10 pm in Daviess County, 43-year-old Eric D Hoel of Kansas City was arrested on a Daviess County warrant for traffic offenses. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.