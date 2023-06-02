Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred twenty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday, some of the calls include:

1:05 pm, Animal Control Officer was out in the area of Clay Street Park to try and capture a dog for the owner. While there, he was involved with another vehicle in a minor backing accident. A report was taken.

2:10 pm, Two people came to the Police Department to turn themselves in on active warrants. Both were processed and released on bond.

4:32 pm, School Resource Officer in PD and reporting a student on a bus was in possession of a knife. Investigation ongoing and report taken.

5:12 pm, Officer recovered two house keys with a tag attached to them, at the intersection of Third Street ad Garr Field Rd. Keys can be claimed at the PD.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.