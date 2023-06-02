Two Crashes Leave Drivers With Moderate Injuries

Two single-vehicle crashes left drivers with moderate injuries Thursday.

At about 7:30 am in Saline County, 80-year-old Robert U Unterneahrer of Brunswick was injured when he was southbound on Highway 41 and ran off the road and struck the ditch. He was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment.

At about 11:50 am in Livingston County, 28-year-old Emerald E Stittle of Omaha, NE was westbound on US 36 at Route B near Wheeling and ran off the north side of the road. Her vehicle crossed Route B, overturned, and struck a storage building. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.