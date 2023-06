Two bookings Thursday for Livingston County are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

30-year-old Cerrina Collette Anders of Chillicothe was arrested by deputies and booked into the Clinton County Jail on a charge of alleged Burglary. Bond is set at $5,000.

53-year-old Jeffery David Admire of Trenton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a parole violation warrant from a charge of exploitation of the elderly. bond is set at $20,000 cash only