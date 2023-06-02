Explore the art of storytelling at the Livingston County Libraries, June 8th. Sherry Norfolk, an award-winning storyteller, performing artist, teacher, consultant, and author, will focus on character voices and sound effects by manipulating volume, pitch, and speed. The results are character voices full of gripping emotion, rhythm, and motion.

Norfolk has performances Thursday, June 8th, at 10:00 am and 4:00 pm at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library; and at 6:00 pm at the Main Library. This program is appropriate for all ages.