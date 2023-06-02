fbpx
Roy Blunt Reservoir – Mitigation

Preconstruction for the Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan continues, but Greg Pitchford from Allstate Consultants says they are getting closer to receiving a construction permit.  Pitchford says the reservoir will ultimately serve 10 counties.

They hope to have a permit for construction this fall.  Pitchford says the permit application needs to include plans for mitigation.

The mitigation work at Swan Lake with take 3-5 years to complete.  Work on the dam will take three years to complete and depending on rainfall, another 2-5 years to fill the lake.

