Should US 36 Become Interstate 72?

An Interstate Freeway from Hanibal to St. Joseph… The State Legislature approved the funding of a $2.5 million engineering study by MoDOT on turning US 36 into I-72. The next step is approval of the Governor.

Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe says there are advantages and disadvantages of an Interstate Freeway. He says on the plus side, there would be limited access allowing for increased speeds.

Black says this would also mean changes for those living and working along US 36.

He says he expects the governor will approve the funding for the study. It is part of a package that includes the funding to expand I-70 to six lanes, an upgrade of I-44, and $100 million for repaving low-volume roads, including in north Missouri.