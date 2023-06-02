Hubert Harold Headrick of Chillicothe died June 1, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Mo. where he has been a resident since February 2017. Services will be held at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church on June 7 with visitation at 9 am and funeral service at 11 am. Hubert’s ashes will be interred next to his first wife Ethel at the family plot in the Anutt Missouri Cemetery on June 9 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Grand River Area Family YMCA with a memo that it is for youth programs. Arrangements and Services are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.

Hubert was born in Anutt, Mo. on August 18, 1925. He was the second son of C. Orvis and Pearl Headrick. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, as did his older brother Vernon.

Hubert married Ethel Capps on July 11, 1947. Together they had 6 children, with 5 surviving until adulthood. Together they worked to see all 5 of these children graduate from college and 4 of them receive advanced degrees.

Hubert began his career with University of Missouri Extension in 1956, which would lead to his serving in Chillicothe as Area Director of the Green Hills Region in 1967. As the Area Director, Hubert oversaw University Extension programs and boards in 9 counties in North Central Missouri.

Hubert and family joined the Chillicothe United Methodist Church where he served on the church board and multiple church committees. Hubert was also a member of the Chillicothe chapter of Rotary International.

Hubert retired from University Extension in 1983 and was recognized by colleagues and community members in the counties of the Green Hills Region, the University of Missouri, and the Missouri House of Representatives for 30 years of excellence and dedication to public service.

Hubert’s first wife Ethel died in 1994. However, God’s grace brought him a second wife in Virginia Byrd Griffith of Dawn, Mo. They married on May 27, 1995 at the Dawn Federated Church.

Hubert Headrick was preceded in death by his first wife Ethel, their first child Harold, his parents, his older brother Vernon, Vernon’s wife Ethel Black Headrick Heavin, and his nephew Lloyd Headrick.

He is survived by his second wife Virginia, his five surviving children from his marriage to Ethel plus one son-in-law (David Setzer) and one daughter-in-law (Sally Headrick), and his seven grandchildren from his two sons and oldest daughter (Carolyn Headrick Kohler, Matthew Headrick, Elizabeth (Betsy) Headrick, Julie Headrick, Daniel Setzer, Rachael Headrick and Jessica Headrick). Hubert is also survived by his niece Beverly Good and his six stepchildren and their spouses from his marriage to Virginia (Ben and Melinda Griffith, Phil and Vickie Griffith, Jeanne and Kurt Wohlfarth, Becky Gohring, Patricia and Greg Wever, and John and Deanna Griffith) who blessed him with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.