Mudcats Split Doubleheader At Home Against Jefferson City

The home opener for the Mudcats had everything exciting in it. Cheering fans, in-game entertainment, lightning delays and walk-off hits, what more could you ask for? The Mudcats certainly would have liked to take both games against the Renegades, but they will take the split.

Game One:

Chillicothe started the scoring in the first inning, as Left Fielder Luca Boscarino scores on a fielder’s choice, to put the Mudcats up 1-0. Jefferson City would add five runs of their own in the next three innings to take the lead 5-1. Down but not out, the Mudcats would battle back in the bottom of the fourth. First Baseman Elian Guzman comes in to score first on a fielder error by the Renegades to put the Mudcats within three at 5-2. Catcher Tanner Sears would later clear the bases on a three RBI double to tie the game 5-5.

Jefferson City would retake the lead in the top of the fifth by scoring two, then adding another in the sixth to go up 8-5. The Mudcats would inch a bit closer by adding one in the bottom of the sixth, now 8-6. They would go on to rally in the bottom of the seventh for three runs, with Sears once again coming up with a big hit, a walk-off single to win 9-8. He would finish the game 3-3 with four RBIs and two doubles.

Game Two:

After a roughly three-hour game one (that included a thirty minute lightning delay), Chillicothe would look for a home opener sweep of the Jefferson City. Once again, the offense started quickly as Center Fielder Noah Hata would draw a walk. Hata came into this game with three stolen bases on the young season and eyes set on being a solid base stealer for the team. In a matter of two batters, Hata would go on to steal not only 2nd base, not only 3rd base, but he would also steal home and put the Mudcats up 1-0. Guzman would also hit an RBI triple scoring Catcher Zack Thompson, going up 2-0. Guzman would finish the game 4-4 and a home run shy of the cycle.

After the Mudcats eventually take a 3-0 lead, Jefferson City bounces back and tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. In the seventh inning, the Renegades would take the lead on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, ultimately winning by the score of 5-3.

The Mudcats have an off day on Saturday, but hit the road again on Sunday night as they head to Clarinda to battle the A’s. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 7:00 PM.