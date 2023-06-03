Bids To Be Considered At Board Of Public Works Meeting

Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works meets Tuesday morning. The meeting is at the CMU office Tuesday at 7:00 am. The agenda includes reports from the department heads.
Electric Superintendent will present:
* Bids received – Gas Turbine Controls, GIS Program, and SCADA System Upgrade
* Bids received – New Current Model Year Full-Size Pickup
* Bids received – New Tilt Bed Machinery Trailer
Water Resources Superintendent presents:
* Review Backhoe bids received from the State Bid List
* Bids received – New Current Model Year ¾ or 1 Ton Pickup
Finance Director presents:
* Bids received – CMU Website Redesign, Content Management, and Hosting Services
General Manager will have a presentation of the Revised Retirement Benefit Policy
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.