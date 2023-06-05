fbpx
Annual School Bus Inspections

The annual School Bus inspections for the State of Missouri are complete and the report was released by the State Highway Patrol.  Following inspections, the busses are: approve, defective, or out of service.

Buses with identified defective components require repair within 10 days.

Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the components, reinspection, and a return to service by Patrol personnel before further usage in transporting passengers.

Busses    Approved    Defective   Out of service

Chillicothe R-II        21             17               1                  3

Brookfield R-III       12             12               0                  0

Carrollton R-VII      14             13               1                  0

Chula                         3               3                0                  0

Gallatin R-V           11              9                2                  0

Meadville R-IV         3               2                0                  1

SW Ludlow              6               5                1                  0

Trenton                  17             13               2                  2

 

