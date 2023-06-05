The annual School Bus inspections for the State of Missouri are complete and the report was released by the State Highway Patrol. Following inspections, the busses are: approve, defective, or out of service.

Buses with identified defective components require repair within 10 days.

Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the components, reinspection, and a return to service by Patrol personnel before further usage in transporting passengers.

Busses Approved Defective Out of service

Chillicothe R-II 21 17 1 3

Brookfield R-III 12 12 0 0

Carrollton R-VII 14 13 1 0

Chula 3 3 0 0

Gallatin R-V 11 9 2 0

Meadville R-IV 3 2 0 1

SW Ludlow 6 5 1 0

Trenton 17 13 2 2