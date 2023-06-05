Mudcats Drop Close Game To Clarinda, 7-5

After a Sunday rainout in Clarinda, the Mudcats of Chillicothe return home to battle the A’s. RHP Justice Ramirez got the start for the Mudcats after coming off of five shutout innings last week against Carroll.

The A’s would get the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single from Paxton Terveen, to put the A’s up 1-0. Clarinda would go on to add three more runs over the next two innings, claiming a 4-0 after three innings. Chillicothe would be held hitless and scoreless until the fourth inning, when First Baseman Elian Guzman laced a double down the right field line for their first hit. After a wild pitch moved Guzman to third, Second Baseman Jackson Lindquist drove him in on an RBI single to make it 4-1. The Mudcats would add two more in the fifth inning to make it 4-3. The A’s responded in the top of the sixth inning with two more runs off Mudcats’ reliever Caleb Bergman, making it 6-3.

Heading into the bottom of the eighth, now 7-3 in favor of Clarinda, Chillicothe needed clutch hitting. Left Fielder Noah Hata would reach on a single, followed by Catcher Tanner Sears drawing a walk with nobody out. Both runners would end up scoring, Hata via an infield error and Sears via a balk on the pitcher, making it a close game once again at 7-5.

Unfortunately for Chillicothe, their luck would run out. After RHP Jett Ah Sam pitched a scoreless top of the ninth, the offense couldn’t get a rally going in the bottom half, falling 7-5 to the A’s.

The Mudcats are now 1-4 through their first five games. They have five games over their next four days and are looking to rebound in a big way.

NEXT GAME:

Chillicothe heads to Nevada on Tuesday Night to take on the Griffons in a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 5:00 PM. RHP Max Randis is set to get the start in game one, with RHP Jaydon Cabezudo set to start game two.