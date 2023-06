Up-cycle your broken jewelry and give it a new life. The Livingston County Library is offering a craft program on June 23rd

Wanda Pauls will show you how to make her famed and fabulous jewelry trees. The Library will provide the tree form, glue, and some jewelry, but you can bring your own junk jewelry to make this even more personal.

Call the Main Library at 660-646-0547 to sign up as space is limited!!