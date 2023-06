Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and follow-up on numerous investigations.

11:33 AM, Officers took a report of a stolen license plate from the 1400 block of Polk St. The investigation is continuing.

7:23 PM, Officers took a report of stealing from the 1100 block of Comstock. No suspect has been identified, the investigation is ongoing.