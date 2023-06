A Liberty man was arrested Monday by State Troopers in Daviess County. Forty-four-year-old Daniel A Stanford was arrested for 2 counts of alleged failure to appear on traffic charges in Moniteau, 2 warrants for alleged failure to appear on traffic charges in Clay County, a warrant from Lathrop for alleged failure to appear, speeding, and no valid drivers license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.

Like this: Like Loading...