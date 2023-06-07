Livingston County Bookings

Three bookings are reported for Livingston County agencies.

Tuesday at 6:35 pm, Chillicothe Police booked 39-year-old Dustin Lee Ritchie of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

Tuesday at about 838 pm, Chillicothe Police booked 30-year-old Tyler James Ray Sheeler of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a Caldwell County warrant for alleged failure to wear a seatbelt. Bond is set at $10.

Wednesday, Macon Police arrested Elizabeth Irene Lehmann of Brookfield on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing. She will be booked into the Grundy County Jail with bond set at $1,500.