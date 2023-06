A Lawson man arrested in October of 2022 on a charge of Sexual Misconduct for an incident in 2015 was sentenced to Jail Time in Livingston County Court. Sixty-five-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck plead guilty Tuesday to the charge and was sentenced by Judge Michael Leamer to serve 6 months in jail and pay a total of $127.50 in court costs. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

