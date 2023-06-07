MDC To Host Fly Fishing Extravaganza

New and Novice fly fishing anglers are invited to MDC’s first Fly Fishing Extravaganza, June 22nd in Unionville. This free course will be held from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. at the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center in Unionville. The program will include how to tie flies, equipment options, methods for safe catch and release, several types of casting, and more.

MDC has partnered with several conservation-focused groups, fly-fishing outfitters, and vendors that will be present at this event to share their knowledge throughout the day.

Registration for this event is required and can be done by following the link with this story. https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dK.