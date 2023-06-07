Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred nineteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

7:58 AM, Officers and Emergency Services responded to the 400 block of St. Louis Street on an overdose. Dispatch also received information during the call that a child was left unattended at a business in the same area by an unidentified man that later fled the scene. Officers investigated the report of the overdose and child neglect.

Officers later identified the man and applied for a Livingston County warrant. The man was located and arrested on child neglect charges. Officers and detectives are continuing the investigation. The male had an unknown substance on his person at the time of his arrest.

2:25 PM, Officers along with Chillicothe Fire responded to a grass fire near Youseff Dr. The fire had been started by a lawn mower’s exhaust. The fire was put out without other property damage.

5:06 PM, Officers took a report of a two-vehicle crash at Commercial Street and Jackson Street. A 30-year-old female from Trenton was cited for an improper turn.

5:11 PM, Officers responded to the 300 block of 2nd St. for a person who was found deceased. The Corners office was contacted and the investigation continues into the cause of death.

8:20 PM, Officers made a traffic stop near Locust and JFK. One person was arrested on a Caldwell County Warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

10:22 PM, Officers responded to the 1400 block of Burnam for a report of a dog bite. Only minor injuries were reported. The investigation continues.