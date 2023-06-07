Planned Closures On US 36 At Hamilton

The Highway 13 bridge replacement at Hamilton will close both west and eastbound U.S. 36 overnight next week. The project to replace the bridge began with the demolition of the old bridge.

Beginning Monday at 7 pm and continuing through Tuesday at 7 am, crews will close US 36 westbound beneath Route 13 to place the new bridge girders. Eastbound US 36 will also close Tuesday from 7 pm through Wednesday at 7 am.

During these closures, traffic will be directed up and over the on/off ramps at the Highway 13 exit. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.

The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in early August.

Due to an ongoing resurfacing project on Route 13 from the southern Hamilton City Limits at Mill Creek Road to Route HH in Kingston, traffic wishing to travel south of Hamilton on Route 13 will be directed along a signed detour on US 36 to the west, Interstate 35 to the south, and Route 116 to the east to reconnect with Route 13.