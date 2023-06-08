Mudcats Pull Off Big Win Over St. Joseph 7-6

Rivalry games are always full of intensity, excitement and tension. That is a summary of just about everything that happened between the Mudcats and the Mustangs on Wednesday Night. Chillicothe went on their final road game before a four-game homestand, this time in St. Joseph.

RHP Karter Muck made his Mudcats’ debut on the mound. There were high expectations by many going into this game for the freshman right-hander out of the University of Kansas. In his first outing, Muck would pitch 3.2 IP, striking out two, allowing one hit and surrendering three runs. RHP Koby Linder would come on to relieve Muck, spinning 3.1 scoreless innings, while striking out two. Another new Mudcat that dazzled on the mound was Muck’s teammate at Kansas, RHP JJ Tylicki, who would throw a scoreless eighth inning, while striking out two. The pitching was put on display for Chillicothe in this one.

Offensively, the Mudcats would strike first on an RBI single by Second Baseman Jackson Lindquist, to put them up 1-0 in the second inning. St. Joseph would respond with three in the fourth inning, making it 3-1. In the top of the fifth, Designated Hitter Luca Boscarino would hit an RBI double to make it a 3-2 game. The very next inning, Peyton Becker would tie the game on and RBI groundout, now 3-3. In the seventh, Chillicothe would put up a three-run inning, as Right Fielder Ben Kasparie would hit an RBI single, followed by sacrifice flies by both Zack Thompson and Elian Guzman, to make things 6-3. Lindquist would add a run in the top of the ninth to make it a four run game at 7-3.

Bottom of the ninth, RHP Jett Ah Sam would look to get the final three outs from the Mustangs. Sam would walk the first batter and allow a single, but rebound quickly with two quick outs of middle of the order hitters. He would get down to final strike on Mason Holton, but ran a pitch inside that would load the bases on the hit by pitch. Tempers would flare briefly between the two, but nothing big would come of it. Sam would go on to hit the next two batters, forcing in two runs, now 7-5. He would then walk the number nine batter in the order to make it 7-6. Top of the order, tying run at third base, with the leadoff batter up to bat, Sam would get Cole Slibowski to strikeout looking to end the game, giving the Mudcats the win over St. Joseph, their second win of the early season.

A close game one by the Mudcats, that could’ve honestly gone either way. Although the pitching worked out, both sides had struggles with command, as thirteen total batters reached base on a hit by pitch. Between both teams, twenty-three totals were left on base. A game that could’ve gone either way, now gives the Mudcats a chance to get a rally going as they return home Thursday.

NEXT GAME:

Mudcats welcome the Carroll Merchants for a two-game series on Thursday and Friday Night. First pitch for both games set for 7:05 PM.