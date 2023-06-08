Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred seventeen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Among the calls were:

11:57 am, Report of young juvenile running away from residence in 1200 block of Webster Street. Officers made contact with the child who was transported to the Police Department and Family Services and Juvenile Authority were notified. The investigation continues.

1:00 pm, Two vehicle crash in the 900 block of Birch Drive.

3:41 pm, Officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole in the 2800 block of N. Washington Street. The pole was extensively damaged.