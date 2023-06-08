Braymer Receives Drinking Water Engineering Grant

A $37,500 Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant funding is awarded to Braymer by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to evaluate their drinking water systems for needed improvements.

The grant offers funding to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water system improvements. Braymer will use the funding to identify system improvements needed to continue providing reliable service to their customers and to meet drinking water quality standards.

Department of Natural Resources Dru Buntin says “One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems. One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which qualified communities can improve key infrastructure and experience real economic benefits.”