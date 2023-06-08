Local Crop Duster Walked Away From Plane Crash

A local pilot walked away from a plane crash near Sampsel Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 51-year-old Charles R (Bobby) Peniston had minor or moderate injuries and drove himself to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment following the crash at about 2:40 pm. He was taken to a hospital in Kansas City for further treatment. The report states Peniston took off for crop dusting and the 1978 Cessna crop-dusting plane lost power. Peniston struck a tree before crashing into a hay field and the plane caught fire.

The crash has been investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol and Livingston County Sheriff’s office. The FAA has been notified and will be investigating.

A fire from the plane crash summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 5365 LIV 532 at about 2:45 Wednesday. Fire crews arrived on the scene at about 3:12 to find the crashed plane in a hay field and several small field fires. About 600 gallons of water was used to put out the fires. The fire crew was on the scene for about 30 minutes.