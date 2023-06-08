Two Facing Endangering Charges Bound Over To Circuit Court

Two Chillicothe residents facing charges of four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child, made appearances in Livingston County Associate Court Wednesday.

39-year-old Nichole Marie Koch and 49-year-old Benjamine Dale Williams were arrested April 20th by Chillicothe Police officers.

Williams also faces a charge of alleged harassment, while Koch faces a charge of alleged resisting.

Koch waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over for Circuit Court, with her first appearance for arraignment on on July 6th, at 9:00 am, in the Circuit Courtroom before Judge Ryan Horsman.

Williams also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over for Circuit Court, with his first appearance for arraignment on July 6th, at 9:00 am, in the Circuit Courtroom before Judge Ryan Horsman.

Williams is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500. Koch is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $7,500.