The Wall That Heals, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Wall and Mobile Education Center will be in Chillicothe this summer. Matt Hopper from the Livingston County Veterans Association or LICOVA says The Wall will arrive in Chillicothe on August 1st.

There is also an education center that is part of the display.

Hopper says the application to bring the ¾ size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall to Chillicothe was submitted by a local veteran and Chillicothe is one of two sites in Missouri selected for this year. The other is in Springfield.