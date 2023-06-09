Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Just under one hundred calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Among the calls are:

9:23 AM Officers responded to the 400 block of Cherry for reports of a young juvenile playing unattended. Parents of the juvenile were located and advised the child was too young to not be supervised.

11:52 AM Officers checked the well being of a child in the 900 block of Webster. There were concerns of the child having proper shelter. Officers were called back to the location at about 9:00 PM with concerns of the child receiving proper medical attention. An investigation was started and DFS was contacted.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.