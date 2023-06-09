CHS Academic All-State – Track and Cross Country

Academic All-State honors have been awarded from the Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association to a large group of Chillicothe High School Track and Field athletes, for their performances on the track and in the classroom. Eligibility includes competition at a District, Sectional, or State Meet, a G-P-A of 3 point 6 or an A-C-T score of 25 or above.

The list of athletes included are Jacob Adams, Glenna Barnett, Gracelynn Barnett, Lyla Beetsma, Sadie Bonderer, Sarah Boon, Kayanna Cranmer, Emmy Dillon, Cain Evans, Cy Evans, Gavin Funk, Isabella Garr, Laik Graham, Kaelyn Graupman, Hope Helton, Alijah Hibner, Olivia Jenkins, Silas Midgyett, Anna Pfaff, Jonathan Sanchez, Luke Thompson, Trista Tipton, and Charlie Walker.

CHS track alumna Jesse Miller has received a coaching honor. CHS Boys Head Track Coach Bill Shaffer announced Miller was named D-2 Assistant Coach of the Year for men’s outdoor track and field. He received the same honor for the indoor season earlier this year. Miller coaches the jumpers at Pittsburg State.

Congratulations to all!