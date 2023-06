A Bogard man was arrested early Friday morning in Carroll County. State Troopers report 21-year-old Logan M McGurk was arrested at 3:14 am for alleged DWI, driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was also arrested on a Ray County warrant for alleged driving while revoked or suspended and speeding. The warrant carries a bond of $400 cash only. He was taken to the Carroll County Jail.

