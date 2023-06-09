Four people were booked into jail for Livingston County Law Enforcement agencies on Thursday.

38-year-old Nicole Marie Irving of Brunswick is held at the Harrison County Jail to serve jail time for endangering the welfare of a child. Was found to have violated probation and was sentenced to 2 days of jail as shock time.

25-year-old Kimberly Dyann Draper was booked following her arrest by deputies for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

53-year-old Carol Ann Head of Chillicothe was booked into the Clinton County Jail with a $20,000 cash only bond for a probation or parole violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

28-year-old Joseph Wayne Webb of Chillicothe was arrested by deputies for alleged stealing. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000 cash only.