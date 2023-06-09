Trenton Council Meeting To Include 10 Ordinances

Ten ordinances will be considered by the Trenton City Council when they meet Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at City Hall.

Cyber insurance, amending the Lodging Tax ordinance, amending the city code on dangerous dogs and animal welfare, Amending sections of the city’s Land Use Code for zoning, and the approval of an electric rate study.

Under new business, the council will consider bids for sludge removal, a roof for the chemical building, protective footwear policies for employees, a traffic study, and a discussion of the airport T-Hangers.