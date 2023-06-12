City Offices Closing For Juneteenth

The City of Chillicothe will be celebrating Juneteenth, next Monday, June 19th, and city offices will be closed. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the date on which enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally received the news they were free.

In addition to city offices being closed, CMU offices will be closed and the collection of trash will be delayed one day. For Chillicothe trash customers with a Monday route, they are asked to put their trash out on Tuesday and it will be picked up with the regular Tuesday routes.