The US Drought Monitor shows nearly all of the local counties are under a Moderate Drought, with the southern half of Chariton County in a Severe Drought. Livingston County FSA Executive Director Raysha Tate says that while officially we are in D1 – Moderate Drought, some producers feel the conditions are worse.

Tate encourages area producers to report the conditions.

That link can be found at the bottom of the Missouri Drought Monitor Page.