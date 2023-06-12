Mudcats Victorious At Home 9-3 Over Des Moines

If the Mudcats want to contend later this season, the offense is going to have to continue to do what it is currently doing. Chillicothe put up another great offensive performance as they took a 9-3 victory over the Peak Prospects of Des Moines. This would be the final game of a four-game homestand for the Mudcats, but it was a much needed win.

After Des Moines took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Chillicothe would respond in the third with two of their own runs. The first run coming off the bat of Center Fielder Nathan MacLaren, an RBI double, and the second off an RBI fielder’s choice from Third Baseman Tanner Sears, to go up 2-1. The Mudcats would add two more runs over the next three innings, now out to a 4-1 lead.

Des Moines would add a run in the top of the seventh, now 4-2, which seemed to light a fire under the Mudcats, as they erupted for a four run seventh inning, now up 8-2. Nine men would come to the plate, six hits allowed and the offense was as advertised. Three men, MacLaren, Right Fielder Ben Kasparie, and Catcher Zack Thompson, would drive in a run a piece of base hits, with that fourth run scoring on a throwing miscue. Tempers would flare briefly as Designated Hitter Luca Boscarino collided into home plate trying to score another run and Des Moines’ Catcher Isaac Short took exception. No ejections were given, dugouts would hold and the adrenaline was sure flowing.

A couple innings later, RHP JJ Tylicki would work around a couple baserunners, but ultimately secure that 9-3 victory for Chillicothe. While the offense was strong, the starting pitching did its job as well. RHP Jake Young notched his first win in his first start of the season, tossing six innings, allowing one run on seven hits, while striking out three. As for the offense, Shortstop Peyton Becker stayed hot, going 2-4 with a run scored, along with Tanner Sears, going 3-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Chillicothe is now 4-8 on the season and about to start a seven game road stretch. They head to Des Moines on Tuesday Night for a 7:00 game, an off day on Wednesday, then back to back days in Joplin. Following the Joplin trip, they’ll head straight to Jefferson City on Saturday for a doubleheader, followed by a Sunday Night game in Clarinda. Last but not least, they’ll play a makeup game from June 4th, as they’ll head back to Clarinda to round out the road trip.