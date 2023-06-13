Election Results and Equipment Purchase Approved

The results of the 1st Ward special election were approved at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting. The Council approved the results and declared Reed Dupy the winner of the election. The swearing-in will take place Wednesday at Noon at Chillicothe City Hall.

A Backhoe for the CMU Water Service department was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. The backhoe and extended warranty will be purchased from Foley Equipment for $120,275. The machine will replace an older machine that will be sold by CMU. The extended warranty is for seven years.

CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says the machine will be available quickly as it is in Wichita.