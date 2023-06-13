Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred seventeen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

4:48 am, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Paul Street. The person who made the call had two Livingston County warrants. That person was arrested, Taken to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and then booked into the Clinton County Jail.

10:58 am, Officer were in the 1500 block of Locust Street to take a juvenile absconder from Buchanan County into custody. The juvenile authority was contacted and responded to to the PD and took the juvenile back to Buchanan County.

12:54 pm, School Resource Officer reporting 3 incidents occurring at Middle School. No details.

1:14 pm, Officers out in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane on an assault investigation…one person was taken into custody.

2:56 pm, Subject reporting a theft from the 500 block of W. Mohawk Road.I nvestigation continuing…