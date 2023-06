A Ridgeway resident was arrested in Daviess County Monday evening on several charges. Thirty-one-year-old John K Merritt was arrested by Troopers at about 6:30 pm for alleged Careless and Imprudent driving, DWI – Drugs, Leaving the scene of a crash, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. He was processed and released to the Harrison County Sheriff.

