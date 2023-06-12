MDC Offers “Talkin’ Turkey”

Landowners and turkey hunters are invited to the “MDC Wild Webcast on Talkin’ Turkey” on Thursday, July 6, at noon. The online program will include MDC Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley and MDC Turkey Habitat Initiative Coordinator Meagan Duffee-Yates sharing information on the wild turkey population in Missouri. This will include harvest trends, production trends, the annual brood survey, and research findings.

In addition, they will discuss habitat loss and the impacts of weather and predators on turkey numbers.

A question and answer session is part of the program.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by following the link. short.mdc.mo.gov/4Po.