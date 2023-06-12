Three Injured In Carroll County Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Carroll County left three injured Friday. State Troopers investigated the crash at US 24 and County Road 279. According to the report, 50-year-old Brent Dobbins of DeWitt was yielding for a funeral procession and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Donna L Shatto of Hale. Both drivers and a passenger in the Shatto vehicle, 87-year-old Harrol R Shatto of Hale, were taken to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They were wearing safety belts.

