Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Domestic disturbances, noise complaints, and animal issues were in the report for the weekend for the Chillicothe Police Department.

Sunday, there were 66 calls for service.

10:47 pm, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Maple Street for a suicidal juvenile. The investigation revealed the juvenile had sexual relations with a 25-year-old. They found the incident was alleged to have occurred in St. Joseph. A report was forwarded to the St. Joseph Police Department and the juvenile was transported to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Saturday, officers responded to 63 calls for service.

10:12 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk Street for reported property damage. The officers discovered that the utility box to the building had been tampered with and caused damage to the box. The investigation is continuing.