Booked For Livingston County

A woman wanted on a Livingston County warrant was arrested Monday out of state and is waiting for extradition. Forty-five-year-old Kristi Lynn Wells of Florida was arrested for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged burglary, stealing, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.

Fifty-year-old Jason Michael Reeter of Brookfield was arrested Tuesday by Probation and Parole on a Parole warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.