Chillicothe residents and businesses with current sidewalks that need repair or replacement can take advantage of the Chillicothe Sidewalk Program. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this program has been around for years.

Frampton says if you do not have a sidewalk already in place, the program can not be used to establish a new sidewalk.

To find out more about the sidewalk program, call the Codes Office at City Hall. The direct line is 660-646-5636.