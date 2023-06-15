Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred thirty-five calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

5:32 am, Officer recovered suspected illegal drugs that had been found in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Items were taken to the PD and the investigation continues.

6:14 pm, Subject reporting theft of items from the home in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Investigation ongoing.

9:36p m, Officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd Street for a physical domestic disturbance. Officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Chillicothe and an 18 year old woman from Breckenridge for domestic assault. Both were later released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.