FREE Virtual Jug & Line Catfish Clinic

Learn to use set lines and jug lines to catch catfish in the Missouri River in a Virtual Program by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The FREE Virtual Clinic is June 24th and 25th. The virtual clinic will be offered in conjunction with an in-person clinic in the Kansas City area.

The program is in three sessions and will begin with classroom demonstrations Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and will include how to build set lines, trot lines, and jug lines. After a lunch break, from 2:30 to 7:00 pm, they will cover setting lines in the Missouri River and baiting hooks. Session three is Sunday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, with demonstrations of how to run lines, collect fish, and clean catfish to prepare for cooking.

This virtual clinic is free and open to all ages. To register for the clinic, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Px.