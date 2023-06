MoDOT Streamlines Permit Process For Hay Loads

The moving of oversized loads of hay in and through Missouri has been streamlined by MoDOT. In response to Gov. Mike Parson’s declaration of a drought alert in more than half of Missouri’s counties, the Missouri Department of Transportation is offering a special overwidth hauling permit at no charge to help farmers and ranchers move hay as needed. Loads must be of legal height, length, and weight.

Those hauling the loads will still need permits. Permits can be requested using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service, located at www.modot.org/mce. To ensure the fee is waived, hay haulers should place a comment in the application about the fee waiver. The blanket permit fee of $96 and single trip fee of $15 are waived for hay haulers through Dec. 1, 2023.

Before hauling, drivers must apply for the special overwidth hauling permit for loads that exceed 8 feet and 6 inches in width, and map their route to avoid work zones, bridges and other areas that have weight, narrow-lane or height restrictions. This information, as well as a special bridge and height restriction view, is available on the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.

MoDOT’s waiver and special overwidth permit allows drivers in Missouri to:

Obtain the permit at no cost.

Haul hay loads of up to 12 feet and 6 inches in width using a blanket permit.

Haul hay loads up to 14 feet in width using single-trip permits.

Move hay during holiday periods and at night. At night, or when visibility is less than 500 feet, drivers must use a reflective, oversized load sign and clearance lights instead of the normal flags required at the edges of the load.