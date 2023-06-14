State Boat Ramps Available For Water Collection

The state of Missouri is making access to water available to area producers. They are also making state ground available for baling of hay. Upon the advice of the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee, Governor Mike Parson announced the availability and process for Missouri family farms to obtain emergency hay and water:

Boat ramps at 25 Missouri state parks will be open for farmers to collect water with almost 700 acres available for haying at 17 state parks.

Boat ramps at 36 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) areas are also now open for water collection.

The Missouri Department of Transporation (MoDOT) is offering special overwidth hauling permits at no charge to help farmers and ranchers move hay.

Water may be accessed from state park and MDC boat launches and water access points during normal operational hours. Contacting MDC area managers prior to collecting water from conservation areas is required. Water is available for livestock needs only and not for resale. Farmers will need to provide their own pumping and hauling equipment. Contact information and a map displaying locations to pump water from state boat ramps is available at dnr.mo.gov/drought.

Missouri state parks with haying opportunities are available to view online at mostateparks.com/drought.