Tuesday’s Police Report

One hundred two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

4:13 pm, Officers responded to a crash in the 1200 block of Washington Street. The crash occurred as a southbound vehicle on Washington and changed lanes striking the second vehicle.

4:28 pm, officers responded to a Protection Order violation in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers took the person into custody. They were released pending further investigation.

5:42 pm, officers took a report of burglary and theft in the 500 block of Paul Street. Investigation continuing.