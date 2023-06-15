Law Enforcement Training Offered By Sheriff’s Office

Area law enforcement had an opportunity for training on Child Sexual Abuse and Interview and Interrogation through a program presented by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The POST Certified training was held at the Chillicothe Fire Department and included a retired 30-year law enforcement officer, Victoria Fogarty. She presented three-hour program on each topic.

The Interview and Interrogation session spotlighted an overview of a successful homicide investigation.

The Child Sexual Abuse training also included interaction with a survivor of child sexual assault and the insight that person had on how law enforcement officers can build trust and do their jobs better.

More than 20 law enforcement officers from area agencies signed up to attend. The training provided six of the minimum of twenty-four hours annually required training in specific areas.